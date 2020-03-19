Brown County Courthouse closes for cleaning after person with coronavirus was in building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Courthouse will close to the public after a person who tested positive coronavirus was in and around the Courthouse.

According to county officials, they were notified Wednesday that the person had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Brown County Courthouse and District Attorney’s Office will be closed Thursday for cleaning in order to prevent, limit, and contain the potential community spread of coronavirus. The buildings will remain closed until Brown County Health officials declare them fit and suitable to resume normal activities.

On Wednesday, Brown County confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus.

