Brown County, De Pere, and Oneida Nation health departments issue Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three additional northeastern Wisconsin health departments have announced they are issuing a Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Brown County Health Department announced its department along with the De Pere Health Department and Oneida Nation Health Department, is joining forces with Fox Valley public health officers in issuing a Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert.

Brown County officials say this decision is due to high levels of COVID-19 cases in the area resulting in increased COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths.

According to a release from the Brown County Health Department:

“The recent surge in cases has diminished the ability of our collective public health agencies to notify positive cases and their close contacts in a timely manner and hampers our efforts to contain the spread of the virus. In turn, hospitals are enacting their emergency plans. Public health implores everyone to take immediate actions to stop this uncontrolled community spread.”

Health officials are advising residents to follow the following steps to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus:

Physically distance at least 6 feet from people with whom you do not live.

Wear a cloth face mask, unless unable to wear one for medical reasons.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Indoors, do not gather with people outside of your household.

Outdoors, limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer, physically distance, and wear face coverings.

Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after return from travel.

If symptomatic, call your health care provider, get a test, and stay home while awaiting results

If you test positive for COVID-19 notify your place of businesses or school, as well as your close contacts right away, and instruct close contacts to quarantine for 14 days.

A close contact is defined as: Any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before the infected individual experienced symptoms. Any individual you touched (such as a hug or handshake) for any length of time starting from 2 days before the infected individual experienced symptoms.

Cooperate with public health officials if you have tested positive or are a close contact.

Public health officials are also advising businesses and community organizations to follow WEDC guidelines.

The community is urged to not hold any indoor gatherings. Any outdoor gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less who are physically distancing and wearing face coverings.

Bars and restaurants are encouraged to offer take-out, curbside pick-up, or delivery only. Indoor bars should close.

Public health officers say salons, spas, and gyms should provide minimum operations only.

Offices and workplaces should keep only the essential workforce on site. Grocery stores and pharmacies should remain open with no dine-in, self-service or customer dispensing.

Retail spaces should use mail delivery and curbside pick-up options while limiting the number of patrons inside stores.

Hotels and lodging spaces should use strict sanitation protocols.

No concerts, festivals, or sporting events should be held.

