8 new cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, including 1 in Winnebago Co.
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County Emergency Operations Center activated as precautionary step during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Emergency Operations Center has been activated by Brown County Public Health as a precautionary step in anticipation of the coronavirus in the area.

It was activated at Level 4 (4 being the lowest to 1 the highest) as a way to help coordinate local efforts and request state and federal resources for local responders.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Recently, Governor Evers declared a State of Emergency that allows the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to purchase, store, or distribute appropriate medications, regardless of insurance or other health coverage, as needed to respond to the emergency. It also authorizes state funds to support local health departments with costs related to isolation and quarantine, as well as the use of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Currently there is no evidence of community spread in Wisconsin or confirmed cases in Brown County.

Decisions about the implementation of additional community measures will be made by state and local officials based on CDC and DHS guidance, as well as the scope of the outbreak.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

