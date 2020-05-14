Brown County enacts own safer-at-home order following court ruling

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Health Officer Anna Destree has reinstated previous orders issued in Wisconsin following a state Supreme Court ruling on the safer-at-home extension.

According to Destree, “An easily transmittable communicable disease known as COVID-19 is currently present in Brown County, Wisconsin, has achieved Pandemic status and continues to spread throughout the County, State, and Nation.”

She goes on to say that she finds “it is necessary to immediately take measures to prevent, suppress and control this disease in order to protect the health and well being of individuals in Brown County.”

Under the order, all guidelines outlined under Emergency Orders 28, 34, and 36 previously issued by Secretary-designee Andrea Palm of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services apply in Brown County.

Anyone who violates the Brown County order could be punished by a fine of up to $500 as well as any other applicable penalty under state statutes. The order is set to expire on Wednesday, May 20.

“This virus knows no boundaries, including county lines, and the most effective way to prevent, control, and suppress COVID-19 is for State Officials and the State Legislature to work together and implement a State-Wide approach,” Destree added. She continues that this order is necessary and “it would be irresponsible to do otherwise given the high number of positive cases found in Brown County.”

During a Wednesday briefing, Brown County Public Health Public Information Officer Claire Paprocki announced that Brown County’s confirmed case total is now at 1,971, up from 1,959 on Tuesday.

