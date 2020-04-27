Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach thanks Gov. Evers for continuous support during coronavirus pandemic

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach has extended his gratitude to Governor Tony Evers for offering the Department of Health Services his continuous support and commitment to testing supplies during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On On April 27, Streckenbach released a statement that read, “I want to thank Governor Evers for reaching out to me and offering his support in coming to the aid of Brown County.”

He continued, “I have continually requested the supplies needed to effectively deal with this crisis, and we are now getting the resources we need to keep our community safe.”

Streckenbach says that in order to meet Governor Evers’ “Badger Bounce Back” plan, local businesses need to do their part in order to reopen by following the federal, state, and local health guidelines in the workplace.

Brown County officials report that they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) as part of their

overall response strategy to keep Brown County residents safe.

The city is urging the community to continue protecting themselves from COVID-19 by staying home as much as possible, especially if they are sick, practicing social distancing, maintaining good hygiene, avoiding public and private gatherings, wearing masks if they are out in the community, and avoiding to touch their faces, eyes, and mouth as much as possible.

