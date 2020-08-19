Brown County Fair opens, increased safety measures included

DE PERE, Wis.(WFRV)- On Wednesday the Brown County Fair opened to the public, one of the biggest events to open in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food, fun and entertainment will be happening through Sunday and organizers say that they are doing everything possible to make sure everyone in attendance feels safe. “We have increased sanitation locations throughout the grounds. We also have hired a contract cleaning crew to clean everything down, including the seating areas, as we follow the CDC guidelines,” said Steve Corrigan President of the Brown County Fair Association. Steve says that patrons are asked to be responsible and respectful while at the Fair. “If you don’t feel like coming, come next year,” said Steve.

This year, the tough decision to cancel the Veteran’s Tent had to be made in what organizers call an abundance of caution. You still however can learn about various animals including a sea lion exhibit which is featured in three interactive shows each day. For additional information on the Brown County Fair visit: https://browncountyfair.com/

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak