Brown County Health Department produces TV commercial urging all to wear a mask

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A local health department is reaching out to people in Northeast Wisconsin, asking them to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. As Kris Schuller shows us the message is familiar, but by taking action experts say you might save a life.

Eight months into the coronavirus pandemic Northeast Wisconsin is dealing with a second surge. And officials at Brown County Public Health have taken to the airwaves to ask for your help.

“I mask for you, I wear my mask for my family and friends,” goes the commercial.

Claire Paprocki says this commercial paid for by Brown County, is meant to drive home a critical point – that wearing a mask saves so many lives.

“Stopping the spread of COVID really depends on all of us doing our part,” said Claire Paprocki from Brown County Public Health.

In Wisconsin there have been over 200,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and nearly 1,800 related deaths. And health officials say wearing a mask is proven to slow the spread and in so doing, lowers infections.

“At the end of the day I would really, really urge people to remember these are real people, with real families,” Paprocki said.

“I mask for all the kids in our community – so they can get back to in-person school,” said Mayor Eric Genrich.

Genrich is one of many people lending their voice to the commercial.

“We just can’t afford to mess around with this virus and mask wearing is a demonstrated way to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Genrich.

The campaign is similar to others used across the nation – a direct appeal to the public to show masking, social distancing and hand washing slows the spread and saves lives. And Paprocki says it’s critical everyone does their part.

“There are lots of people who have lost their lives to COVID, not only in Wisconsin but across the world,”said Paprocki..

The commercial started airing last Friday and is one tool in a $25,000 marketing campaign.