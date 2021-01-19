GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County health departments urge continued COVID-19 precautions despite ‘COVID fatigue’

Coronavirus

In this May 2020 photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore receives an injection. On top of rigorous final testing in tens of thousands of people, any COVID-19 vaccines cleared for widespread use will get additional safety evaluation as they’re rolled out. (University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

(WFRV) – Brown County Public Health, De Pere Health Department and Oneida Nation Public Health are encouraging everyone in the communities to continue following public health safety recommendations.

“We saw people out in large numbers and unsafe this past weekend. We recognize that COVID fatigue has set in, but we’re asking people to stick with our safety guidelines a little bit longer,” says Anna Destree, Brown County Public Health Officer and Administrator.

Brown County officials offer these steps to keeping Brown County safe and healthy:

  • Download the WI Notification App
    • This app anonymously alerts someone if they have been in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Continue to get tested if you are experiencing any COVID-like symptoms
    • At-home testing kits can be ordered online
  • Limit your trips and gatherings to essential functions only
    • Stay home as much as possible

Brown County officials are still encouraging these steps in tandem with the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can find more information regarding COVID-19 on their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

