Brown County health departments urge continued COVID-19 precautions despite ‘COVID fatigue’

(WFRV) – Brown County Public Health, De Pere Health Department and Oneida Nation Public Health are encouraging everyone in the communities to continue following public health safety recommendations.

“We saw people out in large numbers and unsafe this past weekend. We recognize that COVID fatigue has set in, but we’re asking people to stick with our safety guidelines a little bit longer,” says Anna Destree, Brown County Public Health Officer and Administrator.

Brown County officials offer these steps to keeping Brown County safe and healthy:

Download the WI Notification App This app anonymously alerts someone if they have been in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Continue to get tested if you are experiencing any COVID-like symptoms At-home testing kits can be ordered online

Limit your trips and gatherings to essential functions only Stay home as much as possible



Brown County officials are still encouraging these steps in tandem with the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can find more information regarding COVID-19 on their website.