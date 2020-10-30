Brown County health officials issue second Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Brown County have issued a second Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert due to continued high-levels of COVID-19 cases.

In early October, Brown County Public Health, the De Pere Health Department, and Oneida Nation Health Department issued a Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Now, officials say the continued high-levels of cases are causing a significant strain on local healthcare system partners and surrounding communities.

Public Health says they need the support of the community to help stop the spread of the virus. This includes notifying your close contacts to both quarantine and seek testing if you test positive for COVID-19.

Officials are offering the following tips to stop the spread of the virus:

Physically distance at least 6 feet from people with whom you do not live.

Wear a cloth face mask, unless unable to wear one for medical reasons.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Indoors, do not gather with people outside of your household. Outdoors, limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer, physically distance and wear face coverings.

If symptomatic or identified as a close contact, call your health care provider, get a test, and stay home while awaiting results.

If you test positive for COVID-19, notify your place of businesses or school, as well as your close contacts right away, and instruct close contacts to get tested and quarantine for 14 days.

A close contact is defined as: Any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before the infected individual experienced symptoms. Any individual you touched (such as a hug or handshake) for any length of time starting from 2 days before the infected individual experienced symptoms.

If you test positive, further testing is not recommended until after 90 days (or three months) from the time you tested positive the first time, unless directed by a healthcare provider.

Cooperate with public health officials if you have tested positive or are a close contact.

Health officials are also encouraging Brown County businesses and the community to follow these guidelines:

Businesses and community organizations use WEDC Guidelines.

use WEDC Guidelines. Community Gatherings: Do not hold indoor gatherings. Limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer; physically distance and wear face coverings.

Do not hold indoor gatherings. Limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer; physically distance and wear face coverings. Restaurants, Bars: Offer take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery only. Close indoor bars.

Offer take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery only. Close indoor bars. Salons, Spas, Gyms: Provide minimum operations only.

Provide minimum operations only. Offices, Workplaces: Keep only essential workforce on-site; symptom monitor; use precautions.

Keep only essential workforce on-site; symptom monitor; use precautions. Grocery Stores, Pharmacies : Remain open, with no dine in, self-service or customer dispensing.

: Remain open, with no dine in, self-service or customer dispensing. Retail : Use mail delivery and curbside pick-up options. Limit the number of patrons who enter.

: Use mail delivery and curbside pick-up options. Limit the number of patrons who enter. Hotels, Lodging: Use strict sanitation protocols.

Use strict sanitation protocols. Concerts, Festivals, Sporting Events: Do not hold these events at this time.

According to DHS, over 15,700 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Brown County, as well as 104 deaths. The 14 day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 36%.

Latest Stories