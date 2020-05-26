1  of  2
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County Library expands contactless pickup locations

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Library announced that it will be expanding its contactless pickup locations beginning on May 26.

Brown County Library officials said the buildings will remain closed to the public but now the libraries East, Southwest, Pulaski, and Wrightstown branches will all join the Central Library, Ashwaubenon, Weyers-Hilliard, and Kress Family branches as sites for contactless pickup of library materials.

Library officials reported that the adding of more locations is part of the library’s multi-phased reopening plan.

However, the Denmark Branch will remain closed due to the school’s closure, but materials from that location can be transferred to another library for pickup.

Brown County Library officials added that all due dates for all items have been extended to July 1, so residents don’t have to worry about overdue fines.

The organization shared that after books and items are returned, they will be quarantined before they are checked in.

For additional information, visit the library’s website.

