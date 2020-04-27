Brown County Library offers contactless curbside pick up at select locations

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Library announced that it will begin offering contactless pickup service beginning on April 27.

While the Brown County Library remains closed to the community, Library officials say they are committed to offering the public safe access to books and library resources through their online resources and now through a limited contactless pickup service at select locations.

Library officials say this service will be offered exclusively at the Central Library, and the Ashwaubenon, Kress Family (De Pere) and Weyers-Hilliard (Howard) branches. Residents will also be able to schedule times to pick up library books and items that they request in advance.

Steps residents should take when ordering and picking up their books or resources at the select Brown County Library locations are to first place their items on hold beginning on Monday, schedule a pickup appointment by calling the library, pick up the items at the scheduled time, and lastly return the items by their due dates.

Brown County Library says all due dates have been extended to at least June 15.

For more information on how to use Brown County Libraries contactless pickup visit www.browncountylibrary.org/pickup.

