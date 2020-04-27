1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County Library offers contactless curbside pick up at select locations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Used Book Sale Fundraiser for the Brown County Library 2017

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Library announced that it will begin offering contactless pickup service beginning on April 27.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

While the Brown County Library remains closed to the community, Library officials say they are committed to offering the public safe access to books and library resources through their online resources and now through a limited contactless pickup service at select locations.

Library officials say this service will be offered exclusively at the Central Library, and the Ashwaubenon, Kress Family (De Pere) and Weyers-Hilliard (Howard) branches. Residents will also be able to schedule times to pick up library books and items that they request in advance.

Steps residents should take when ordering and picking up their books or resources at the select Brown County Library locations are to first place their items on hold beginning on Monday, schedule a pickup appointment by calling the library, pick up the items at the scheduled time, and lastly return the items by their due dates.

Brown County Library says all due dates have been extended to at least June 15.

For more information on how to use Brown County Libraries contactless pickup visit www.browncountylibrary.org/pickup.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"