Brown County Library reopening for computer use

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Library is entering “Chapter 2” of its reopening plan.

According to the library, buildings are reopening on Monday, June 29, for controlled access to computers by appointment only. Reservations are required.

“Knowing that many people lack home broadband access and that the public library is often the only source of free access to computers and the internet, this next step in the library’s phased reopening plan will benefit job seekers, those who need to connect with services, and others,” officials said.

To ensure the health and safety of visitors using computers, the library is enacting some safety measures:

Face masks are recommended

Visitors must practice social distancing of 6 feet

Visitors must cover their cough or sneeze

Visitors must obey signage

Prolonged socializing is not allowed

Hand sanitizing stations will be available

Bathrooms and bubblers (drinking fountains) will be closed

No food or drink is allowed

Access to restricted library areas is not allowed

The Brown County Library says expectations will be enforced and failure to comply may result in loss of library privileges. Visitors will notice extra precautions to further ensure the community’s safety, including:

Protective barriers are installed

Staff provided with PPE including mask, gloves, and face shields

Frequent disinfecting and/or quarantining of equipment, materials, surfaces and high-touch items

To reserve computer access, visitors are asked to call to make an appointment:

Central Library 920-448-5824

920-448-5824 Ashwaubenon Branch 920-492-4913

920-492-4913 East Branch 920-391-4600

920-391-4600 Kress Family Branch 920-448-4407

920-448-4407 Weyers-Hilliard Branch 920-448-4405

920-448-4405 Southwest Branch 920-492-4910

920-492-4910 Pulaski Branch 920-822-3220

920-822-3220 Wrightstown Branch 920-532-4011

The library says one-hour reservations can be made per day. There are no age restrictions for reservations and each reservation includes free printing up to 20 pages per day. One person is allowed at each computer but necessary exceptions may be allowed on request.

Assistance with the computer and technology will be limited, per the library. Computer users will be required to wear a mask if seeking technology assistance.

The library remains closed for all other in-person services. Contactless pickup of materials continues at all locations except the Denmark Branch. For details on this service, visit the Brown County Library’s website.

