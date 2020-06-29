Brown County Library reopening for computer use

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Library is entering “Chapter 2” of its reopening plan.
According to the library, buildings are reopening on Monday, June 29, for controlled access to computers by appointment only. Reservations are required.
“Knowing that many people lack home broadband access and that the public library is often the only source of free access to computers and the internet, this next step in the library’s phased reopening plan will benefit job seekers, those who need to connect with services, and others,” officials said.
To ensure the health and safety of visitors using computers, the library is enacting some safety measures:
- Face masks are recommended
- Visitors must practice social distancing of 6 feet
- Visitors must cover their cough or sneeze
- Visitors must obey signage
- Prolonged socializing is not allowed
- Hand sanitizing stations will be available
- Bathrooms and bubblers (drinking fountains) will be closed
- No food or drink is allowed
- Access to restricted library areas is not allowed
The Brown County Library says expectations will be enforced and failure to comply may result in loss of library privileges. Visitors will notice extra precautions to further ensure the community’s safety, including:
- Protective barriers are installed
- Staff provided with PPE including mask, gloves, and face shields
- Frequent disinfecting and/or quarantining of equipment, materials, surfaces and high-touch items
To reserve computer access, visitors are asked to call to make an appointment:
- Central Library 920-448-5824
- Ashwaubenon Branch 920-492-4913
- East Branch 920-391-4600
- Kress Family Branch 920-448-4407
- Weyers-Hilliard Branch 920-448-4405
- Southwest Branch 920-492-4910
- Pulaski Branch 920-822-3220
- Wrightstown Branch 920-532-4011
The library says one-hour reservations can be made per day. There are no age restrictions for reservations and each reservation includes free printing up to 20 pages per day. One person is allowed at each computer but necessary exceptions may be allowed on request.
Assistance with the computer and technology will be limited, per the library. Computer users will be required to wear a mask if seeking technology assistance.
The library remains closed for all other in-person services. Contactless pickup of materials continues at all locations except the Denmark Branch. For details on this service, visit the Brown County Library’s website.
