Brown County Public Health reminds those how to sign up for vaccination

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. State and federal court judges and staffers are getting access to some of Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they are not on the state’s vaccine priority list. Workers with the U.S. District Courts in Boise were offered vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as were some Ada County Courthouse employees. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

(WFRV) – Brown County Public Health (BCPH) is reminding those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine how to schedule an appointment.

According to officials the following groups are currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine:

Frontline health care personnel

Residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities

Police and fire personnel, correctional staff

Adults ages 65 and over

BCPH released ways to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

Contact your medical provider

Those age 65 and over can contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County

Individuals who speak Spanish as their primary language can contact Casa ALBA Melanie at (920)-366-0081

Wait to hear from your healthcare provider or pharmacy

According to a release, appointments for individuals within eligible populations are scheduled out several weeks if not longer, and patience is being urged at this time to allow for supplies to catch up.