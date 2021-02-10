Brown County Public Health reminds those how to sign up for vaccination

(WFRV) – Brown County Public Health (BCPH) is reminding those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine how to schedule an appointment.
According to officials the following groups are currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine:
- Frontline health care personnel
- Residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities
- Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
- Adults ages 65 and over
BCPH released ways to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:
- Contact your medical provider
- Those age 65 and over can contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County
- Individuals who speak Spanish as their primary language can contact Casa ALBA Melanie at (920)-366-0081
- Wait to hear from your healthcare provider or pharmacy
According to a release, appointments for individuals within eligible populations are scheduled out several weeks if not longer, and patience is being urged at this time to allow for supplies to catch up.