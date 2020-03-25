Brown County Public Works Department begins work on major intersections in county

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Public Works Department announced on Wednesday that they will be starting to work on reparations of major intersections in the county.

Due to the statewide order, “Safer at Home” Brown County Public Works says there is a reduction in traffic on roadways allowing them to start work on major intersections and, “Minimize the disruption to the area once the “Safer at Home” orders are lifted.”

Brown County Public Works says they will be working on County Highway V (Lime Kiln Road) at County Highway O (Allouez Avenue) first.

The department says the project includes removing the existing pavement, repairing poor subgrade areas, and placing new asphalt pavement.

Brown County crews say they will perform the work following the minimum safe distance requirement of six feet in accordance with the “Safer at Home” order.

Brown County public works report the intersection County Highway V (Lime Kiln Road) at County Highway O (Allouez Avenue) is set to close for reparations at 6:00 a.m. on March 30 and is expected to last approximately two weeks.

The department says traffic will be detoured using County Highway GV (Monroe Road), Hoffman Road, County Highway XX (Bellevue Street), and East Mason Street.

For more project information including detour maps, project notifications, and schedule updates visit the Brown County website

