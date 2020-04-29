1  of  2
Brown County recreational areas set to open in following weeks

Coronavirus

Our Town Suamico: Brown County Parks

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County recreational areas are set to open in the upcoming weeks.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Brown County announced on Wednesday that several of its recreational areas will be opening based on several factors including weather, construction, and COVID-19.

Matt Kriese, Parks Director says, “While recreational areas are opening, it is important for users to adhere to CDC guidelines of physical distancing and proper hygiene.”

Kriese continues, “We recognize the value of access to our natural resources, parks and recreation areas at this time, and advise everyone to be cognizant of the new normal in regard to COVID-19.”

Recreational areas in Brown County that are set to open:

  • The Reforestation Camp Horse and Bike Trails, set to open on May 2 at 8:00 a.m., passes will not be available at the kiosks and all daily and annual passes must be purchased in advance using Brown County’s online system.
  • Bay Shore Boat Landing will open after staff evaluates the storm damage on April 30 to determine its opening date.
  • Bay Shore Campground will open on May 15 at 3:00 p.m. with restrictions and also no self-serve sites or online reservations will be available until May 26. Residents can reserve by calling the office.

Brown County officials also add that restrooms and buildings will be open and fees are now required to be paid when using the Fox River and Mountain Bay State Trail beginning May 1.

The city reports there will be no self-serve pay stations available and users will have to pay in advance and carry a printed or digital receipt with them. Residents using the boat landings will be asked to put a printed receipt on the dash of the boat the day they are using the landing.

The county says that citations will be issued for residents who don’t comply with the guidelines.

To buy a Brown County Park Permit to purchase your daily or annual pass and for more information on Brown County parks opening visit, www.browncountyparks.org.

