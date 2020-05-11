1  of  2
Brown County Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County Sheriff’s Office employee has tested positive for coronavirus, according to officials.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The Sheriff’s Office says this is the first employee to test positive.

“The employee is a jail correctional officer who uses proper personal protective equipment (PPE) while in contact with other employees and inmates, per CDC and Sheriff’s Office guidelines,” the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The employee tested positive on Saturday.

Contact tracing showed the employee had contact with other individuals within the timeframe recommended by the CDC and Health Department to determine the risk of exposure, the Sheriff’s Office continued.

One additional jail employee has been identified as having a potentially higher risk of exposure. That individual is quarantined, being evaluated, and has been tested. They are currently awaiting results, according to officials.

The correctional officer who tested positive has a household contact who is employed as a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office.

“Based on the high risk of exposure the deputy is quarantined and has been tested, however the results of that test are not yet known,” the Brown County Sheriff’s Office adds. “Three additional deputies, who have been in close contact with the household contact deputy were identified as having an elevated risk of exposure. Those deputies are quarantined and have been tested. The test results for those three deputies are not yet known.”

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

The four deputies do not work in the jail, according to officials.

The Public Health Department has reviewed this situation and considers all the other contacts as low risk.

“Staff has been encouraged to monitor both themselves and the inmates for any symptoms including shortness of breath, cough, loss of smell or taste and fever,” officials explain. “If inmates display symptoms, they will be immediately referred to the Jail Health Services Unit for testing. If employees develop symptoms, they will be referred to their medical provider for testing.”

As of Monday, over 1,900 Brown County residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

