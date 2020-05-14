Brown County Tavern League officials react to county’s Safer at Home extension

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court blocked Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home Order extension.

Immediately following the ruling, the Tavern League of Wisconsin issued a statement via Facebook giving bar the go-ahead to open immediately.

In Green Bay, several bars opened immediately after being given the green light, including Kegger’s, Old School, and Turn it Up Tap.

Wednesday night, Brown County responded by enacting its own Safer at Home order.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach explained the decision Thursday afternoon, “Brown County felt it was necessary for us to take action. Without that leadership at the state level, we felt that we needed to lead here locally.”

That order once again closed nonessential businesses, including bars, through May 20th.

Public Health Officer Anna Destree explained that the county will use the week to ramp up testing.

“The week allows us to understand more what that looks like,” she said. “What are we seeing back from those results, how many are we needing to put into isolation or quarantine?”

The Brown County Tavern League expressed disappointment in the new order in a Facebook post, saying in part, “the future for us now seems to be a series of endless setbacks and mounting desperation.”

Local 5 caught up with Brown County Tavern League President Don Mjelde Thursday, who said that the county’s order came as a shock.

“It came down that we had to close suddenly also, which was the same punch in the gut that we got on St. Patrick’s Day,” he said, recalling the night of the initial statewide Safer at Home order.

Destree said Thursday that businesses forced to close should use the week to prepare to open under new WEDC Guidelines.

“I encourage all businesses and entities in Brown County to become familiar with those guidelines between now and next Wednesday,” she said.

Mjelde said Tavern League officials plan to help area establishments do just that.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing due diligence and making sure we’re being as safe and responsible as possible to make sure we don’t see a spike in cases in Brown County.” he said. “We don’t want that.”

