BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local community testing site for COVID-19 will be closing down on April 30, 2022.

Brown County Public Health along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Accelerated Clinical Labs will be closing down the Brown County COVID-19 community test site.

Officials say that healthcare and community partners are equipped to meet the testing needs of Brown County residents and a community test site is no longer needed.

“At this time, we are confident that the existing COVID-19 testing resources provided by our healthcare and community partners will be adequate to meet the testing needs of Brown County residents,” said Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Nick.

Brown County officials say they will continue to monitor local COVID-19 activity levels and will reassess their options should community levels change and exceed testing capacity.

“Regardless of vaccination status, we encourage anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested as soon as you are able and stay home. Testing gives us the information we need to know to keep our loved ones healthy and safe,” Nick added.

Those who need a COVID-19 test should contact their primary care provider, as they will be able to administer the test.

For more information on ways to get tested for COVID-19, click here.