LIVE NOW: Brown County to host COVID-19 vaccine briefing

(WFRV) - A variant strain of COVID-19 has been identified in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and laboratory partners.

According to a release, in Wisconsin, the strain was identified through ongoing surveillance and whole-genome sequencing, a routine practice since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. All viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, change through mutation, and new variants of the virus are expected to occur over time.