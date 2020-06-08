Brown County Treasurer’s Office reopens to public

Live Now
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Treasurer’s Office is reopening to the public and will be conducting in-person business effective immediately.

Brown County closed its public buildings in the month of March to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. However, after guidance and recommendations from the Brown County Public Health Department, the Treasures Office has decided to reopen its services to the public.

Brown County said the Treasurer’s Office now has two service windows available for in-person business inside the lobby of the Northern Building.

City officials said other Brown County departments and offices, like the Brown County Clerk and Child Support, will continue to operate virtually and by appointment only.

For more information visit the Brown County website.

