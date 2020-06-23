GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County United Way awards over $10,000 in grants to 3 local nonprofits

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
money_2413208726031650597

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County United Way has awarded three more grants to local nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization says since March, more than $212,000 from its Emergency Response Fund has been granted to 26 local nonprofit organizations.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

The most recent grants are reported to total $13,120 and were awarded to the following organizations,

  • Green Bay Area Catholic Education (GRACE) – Funds are addressing the basic needs and gaps in services for GRACE-affiliated Hispanic families. 
  • Northeast Wisconsin Technical College – Funds are supporting unforeseen student financial emergencies for basic needs through the on-campus food pantry, the student emergency fund, and childcare assistance.
  • St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter – Funds are addressing emergency shelter services, sanitation supplies, basic needs, transportation, and motel vouchers.

Residents interested in donating to the Brown County United Way’s Emergency Response Fund can do so by going to www.browncountyunitedway.org

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"