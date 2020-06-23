Brown County United Way awards over $10,000 in grants to 3 local nonprofits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County United Way has awarded three more grants to local nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization says since March, more than $212,000 from its Emergency Response Fund has been granted to 26 local nonprofit organizations.

The most recent grants are reported to total $13,120 and were awarded to the following organizations,

Green Bay Area Catholic Education (GRACE) – Funds are addressing the basic needs and gaps in services for GRACE-affiliated Hispanic families.

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College – Funds are supporting unforeseen student financial emergencies for basic needs through the on-campus food pantry, the student emergency fund, and childcare assistance.

St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter – Funds are addressing emergency shelter services, sanitation supplies, basic needs, transportation, and motel vouchers.

Residents interested in donating to the Brown County United Way’s Emergency Response Fund can do so by going to www.browncountyunitedway.org.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak