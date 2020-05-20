Brown County United Way offering chance at virtual hangout with Packer Kenny Clark

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County United Way is offering Green Bay Packers the chance to win a virtual hangout with Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
It’s all part of Brown County United Way’s collective efforts to #stayhomestaystrong. The United Way and the NFL launched the 14-day campaign that will raise resources locally for coronavirus relief and give fans exclusive access to Clark.
Packers, Brewers, Bucks, High School and all the latest in Wisconsin sports from WFRV Local 5
From May 18-31, Packer fans can donate for a chance to win a virtual hangout with Clark. Fans can enter to win by clicking here. Clark will be offering a 30-minute Q&A, video gaming, or workout session.
So far, Brown County United Way has granted over $180,000 to local non-profits and $5,800 to local food pantries.