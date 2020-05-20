Brown County United Way offering chance at virtual hangout with Packer Kenny Clark

1  of  2
GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 09: Kenny Clark #97 of the Green Bay Packers reacts during the second quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County United Way is offering Green Bay Packers the chance to win a virtual hangout with Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

It’s all part of Brown County United Way’s collective efforts to #stayhomestaystrong. The United Way and the NFL launched the 14-day campaign that will raise resources locally for coronavirus relief and give fans exclusive access to Clark.

From May 18-31, Packer fans can donate for a chance to win a virtual hangout with Clark. Fans can enter to win by clicking here. Clark will be offering a 30-minute Q&A, video gaming, or workout session. 

So far, Brown County United Way has granted over $180,000 to local non-profits and $5,800 to local food pantries.

