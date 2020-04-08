Brown County Veterans Service Office remains open to serve veterans

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Veterans Service Office will remain open…at least virtually. The office will continue to assist by phone and email to serve veterans, dependents, and survivors of veterans.

The office will continue to file VA benefits, answer benefit questions, and connect residents with community resources electronically.

The organization says that all in-person appointments and walk-in appointments have been canceled until further notice to help prevent the spread of coronavirus to the veteran community.

To contact Brown County Veterans Service Office with any questions or for more information call (920) 448-4450 or e-mail bc.veterans@browncountywi.gov.

