Brown, Outagamie counties suspend in-person court appearances amid COVID-19

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Northeast Wisconsin counties will suspend in-person court appearances for two weeks in response to COVID-19.

Eighth Judicial District Chief Judge James Morrison issued a temporary suspension order today to include Brown and Outagamie counties.

In his order, Morrison cited the recommendations of medical experts:

“In accordance with the advice of Dr. Ashok Rai, and in consultation with the Director of State Courts and the presiding judges in those counties, I am suspending all in-person court proceedings in Brown and Outagamie Counties from the close of court on September 29th through and including October 13th.”

Remote proceedings will not be affected and judges are authorized to conduct each proceeding from their courtrooms as long as they make accommodations to employees who, for health reasons, need to appear remotely.

“The purpose of this suspension of these activities is to substantially reduce the need for public gatherings of ten or more persons on a temporary basis. This Order is subject to further extension if conditions require it.”

Both counties, and many others in Wisconsin, previously suspended in-person court appearances earlier in the year when the coronavirus pandemic began to spread through the state.

