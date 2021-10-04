Bucks to require proof of vaccine or negative test for some fans

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans planning on attending a Milwaukee Bucks game this year may need to show proof they are vaccinated or that they recently had a negative COVID test, depending on their seats.

According to the Bucks, they will require all fans that are seated within 15 feet of the court to be fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID test. The negative COVID test must be taken with 48 hours of the game.

The decision was made in accordance with an NBA league-wide mandate.

Fans can either show their vaccine card (or a picture of the front and back of it) or they can show their negative COVID test via paper copy or electronic copy.

The team says that the locations that are within 15 feet of the court are rows:

  • AAA
  • BBB
  • CCC
  • DDD

Not only will these fans have to be fully vaccinated or have the negative test, but they will also reportedly be required to wear masks while they are in their seats. Masks will not be required for fans sitting beyond the four rows of courtside seats.

However, the team did mention that they strongly advise everyone to wear a mask when indoors or with people outside their household.

For more information, visit the team’s website.

