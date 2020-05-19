Burger Boats looking to beef up staff as business rebounds

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)-Now that the “Safer-At-Home” order has been lifted, many people are still looking for work as businesses begin to bounce back from the shut down. The fight continues against the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who reopen are taking new steps to keep everyone safe going forward.

Burger Boats in Manitowoc is looking to increase staffing at their manufacturing facility. They specialize in building yachts of any size for both personal and commercial use. “We are looking for good people. Whether it’s next week, next month, or next year please look us up,” said Ron Cleveringa, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Burger Boats. “We are looking for mechanics. welders, and joiners of all skill sets,” said Cleveringa. There is opportunity to grow within this company.

Throughout the statewide shut down, Burger Boats has been able to remain open. Business has been slower than usual given the COVID-19 crisis, but they are expecting to tread water again as we head into the Summer months. “If you are a hard worker, we want you,” said Cleveringa At this time, the facility can only be accessed by their essential workers, so it’s best to apply online. For more information on the positions available, visit http://www.burgerboat.com/about/careers

Roehl Transport was featured on Local 5 in April and say that since then they have received a number of applicants that are both experience and entry level. They are still hiring currently for drivers. Remember that if you are applying, you need to have your CDL permit in hand. To apply https://www.roehl.jobs/truck-driver-jobs/search

At Coating Systems in Hortonville, they have also received a few applicants and hires after Local 5 profiled the business in April. They are also still hiring at this time. For more information, visit https://coatingsystems.us/jobs/

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak