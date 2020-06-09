Bus delivers over 178,000 meals to Neenah students

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Joint School District announced on Tuesday that it has served 178,039 meals to students at 97 different locations through a bus delivery process.

The District says this service began on March 17 after the coronavirus outbreak closed its district.

The bus service meal distribution is reported to have ended on June 4.

Neenah officials say meals were served over 57 days, resulting in an average of 3,123 meals being distributed per da.

On the final day of its service, Neenah officials shared that they had a record high day with 7,196 meals being delivered as children were said to receive two meals, one for that day and one for the following.

The meals were free to any child 18 and under and entailed breakfast and lunch for each day.

District officials noted that they will continue offering meals over the summer months through a pick-up process.

During the hours of service, parents/guardians will be able to drive, walk, or bike to the school pick-up site and notify the staff of how many meals are needed for children 18 years and younger.

Residents can pick up meals from Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Tullar, Taft, Wilson, and Roosevelt Elementary Schools through August 20.

Clayton Elementary School notes that it will offer meals through June 30.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak