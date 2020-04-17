Busch offering year of free beer to couples with weddings postponed amid coronavirus

Closings
CLEVELAND (NEXSTAR) — Busch Beer is offering a year of free beer to couples whose weddings were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company says that while wedding plans “may be on ice for the time being” they still want to give wedding gifts to America’s happy couples.

To qualify for the free beer, couples must post a photo together and explain how they’re planning to celebrate their big day when it eventually arrives. Photos must be posted using the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on May 1.

250 winners will be selected in a random drawing on May 2.

Those who are not getting married can still participate in the sweepstakes by tagging a friend and using the hashtags #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win Busch merchandise. Those 50 winners will also be selected on May 2.

Click here for the sweepstakes complete rules.

