Businesses near Lambeau say playoff run is helping them

The pandemic has been a been extremely hard on sports related businesses but the run at the super bowl has helped some businesses in the stadium district.

Emily Legener, the Assistant Manager at Hinterland Brewery, said, “There’s definitely an uptick mostly with foot traffic there are a lot more people milling about Titletown District in general.”

The Bar – Holmgren Way has seen an increase in the amount of patrons they had in the last week and they think that has something to do with the high stakes nature of the packers games.

Chase King, the Bar West Manager at The Bar – Holmgren Way, said, “We definitely are getting ready for a bigger game just because it has bigger stake about it but again we’ve anticipated this before and saw what it was last week and know exactly how to handle it.”

And The Bar isn’t the only business that thinks that the better the packers do the better their business will be.

“I think the energy of it all is a big contributing factor I think people are really excited about it,” said Legenger. “It’s nice to be so close to Lambeau so people are taking that opportunity if they can’t make it to the game to maybe come here and watch the game and have some of that ambiance rub off on them a little bit.”

Hinterland is also offering creative ways to dine outside during the winter to increase business.

Groups of up to 8 people can utilize the igloos on their patio to stay far away from other customers.