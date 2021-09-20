Businesses prep for Holiday Season as supply and demand issues persists

STURGEON BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Businesses are preparing for the Holiday shopping season which is just a couple of months away. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in certain merchandise. A special chip designed for new cars are causing some automakers to shut down operations. There are also delays in boat production as well. “We have about four {boats} right now in stock,” said Martin Kelsey, sales manager at Center Pointe in Sturgeon Bay. Kelsey says getting inventory has been a challenge. “It’s tough to get inventory from all the different dealers, just like cars and everything else,” said Kelsey.

Sales numbers have remained steady, even with the shortages. “It’s been a banger year for us, actually we’ve really been pushed to our limit,” said Kelsey. He believes the pandemic has actually encouraged many shoppers to buy. “Everybody is getting into the marine industry it seems, because it’s easier to socially distance while you’re on a boat,” said Kelsey. To check out their inventory, click here.

Furniture Solutions in Appleton is also gearing up for a busy Holiday season. “Business has been real strong, we’ve seen the sales steady all year,” said Jeff Ludwig, owner of Furniture Solutions. Ludwig’s store has been around for 15-years and with that experience they have been able to make some decisions like planning ahead for the sales rush. “We’ve been trying to order ahead of time so we’ve got product trickling in here every day,” said Ludwig.

Some of their designer products have extended shipment times due to the delays. “Normally it takes like 5-6 weeks order time. Now, we’re experiencing about 16-20 weeks out,” said Ludwig. Customers though can view their merchandise online. Visit their website here.