Bye-bye masks: ‘Burn Your Mask Rally’ scheduled in Milwaukee as mandate ends

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – As Milwaukee’s mask mandate comes to an end, an Alderman is co-hosting an event where participants can say goodbye to their masks by burning them.
Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan is hosting the event along with The Wisconsin Conservative Digest. The Keynote Speaker will be Sheriff David Clarke and he is scheduled to speak at 5:45 p.m.
According to officials, every registered guest will get a free beer (on Alderman Donovan) at McKiernan’s Irish Tavern. Officials say that space is limited and the event starts at 5:00 p.m. and goes until 8:00 p.m.
McKiernan’s Irish Tavern is located at 2066 S 37th Street in Milwaukee.
Currently, 152 people are going while 709 are interested according to the event’s Facebook page.