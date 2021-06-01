Bye-bye masks: ‘Burn Your Mask Rally’ scheduled in Milwaukee as mandate ends

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Protective masks are burned by supporters of Brazilian President Bolsonaro during a rally in favor of Bolsonaro’s position that no one will be forced to use them and eventually get a coronavirus vaccine, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. Brazil has confirmed more than 159,000 deaths from the virus, the second highest in the world, behind only the U.S. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – As Milwaukee’s mask mandate comes to an end, an Alderman is co-hosting an event where participants can say goodbye to their masks by burning them.

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan is hosting the event along with The Wisconsin Conservative Digest. The Keynote Speaker will be Sheriff David Clarke and he is scheduled to speak at 5:45 p.m.

According to officials, every registered guest will get a free beer (on Alderman Donovan) at McKiernan’s Irish Tavern. Officials say that space is limited and the event starts at 5:00 p.m. and goes until 8:00 p.m.

McKiernan’s Irish Tavern is located at 2066 S 37th Street in Milwaukee.

Currently, 152 people are going while 709 are interested according to the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records

Indy 500