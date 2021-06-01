Bye-bye masks: ‘Burn Your Mask Rally’ scheduled in Milwaukee as mandate ends

Protective masks are burned by supporters of Brazilian President Bolsonaro during a rally in favor of Bolsonaro’s position that no one will be forced to use them and eventually get a coronavirus vaccine, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. Brazil has confirmed more than 159,000 deaths from the virus, the second highest in the world, behind only the U.S. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – As Milwaukee’s mask mandate comes to an end, an Alderman is co-hosting an event where participants can say goodbye to their masks by burning them.

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan is hosting the event along with The Wisconsin Conservative Digest. The Keynote Speaker will be Sheriff David Clarke and he is scheduled to speak at 5:45 p.m.

According to officials, every registered guest will get a free beer (on Alderman Donovan) at McKiernan’s Irish Tavern. Officials say that space is limited and the event starts at 5:00 p.m. and goes until 8:00 p.m.

McKiernan’s Irish Tavern is located at 2066 S 37th Street in Milwaukee.

Currently, 152 people are going while 709 are interested according to the event’s Facebook page.