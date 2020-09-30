FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Calumet Co. Circuit Court suspends in-person hearings temporarily due to COVID-19

CALUMET CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Effective immediately, Calumet County Circuit Court is temporarily suspending all in-person hearings until further notice.

All hearings will now be held via phone.

This is a precautionary measure due to the increasingly high rate of COVID-19 cases and community spread in the area.

At this time there will be a staff member at the entrance of the Courthouse to ensure anyone arriving, will be turned away.

Members of the public, crime victims and others who wish to attend a hearing remotely may contact the judicial assistant at (920) 849-1465 to receive call in directions.

Earlier in the week, both Brown and Outagamie County’s suspended in-person court hearings.

