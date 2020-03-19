Live Now
Calumet County confirms first case of coronavirus

Coronavirus

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Public Health announced Thursday the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calumet County, under the jurisdiction of City of Appleton Public Health.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to the county, the individual contracted the virus through domestic travel, to an area already experiencing community spread. The individual remains home in isolation.

City of Appleton Public Health is currently conducting contact investigations to identify and follow-up with any people who had close contact with the ill individual. Close contacts will be educated about self-monitoring their health status by the Appleton Health Department nurses.

To minimize the spread of the virus, Calumet County Public Health recommends people postpone or cancel travel to areas experiencing community spread of COVID-19.

This includes both international and domestic travel to states and communities with high rates of transmission.

Wednesday evening, the Appleton Health Department informed Local 5 it had received notice from the State Department of Health Services that a person in Appleton had tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, the city did not confirm which county the case was being addressed in.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

