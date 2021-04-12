Calumet County has vaccine appointments available

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Public Health Department’s Vaccine Clinic in Chilton has appointments available for April 14, 16 and 20.

According to officials, all individuals age 16 and over are eligible, but those ages 16 and 17 will be required to have a parent or guardian sign paperwork and be present during the vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccine will be the one administered during this appointments.

“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine continues to prove quite effective and safe. It offers significant protection to not just the individual, but to their family, friends, coworkers, and the entire community,” says Bonnie Kolbe, Calumet County Public Health Officer.

Appointments can be signed up for online, starting on April 12, at 10:00 a.m. Officials say the vaccines are free to all individuals and no health insurance information is needed.

The second dose will be scheduled at the first appointment.