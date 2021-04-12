FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Calumet County has vaccine appointments available

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Public Health Department’s Vaccine Clinic in Chilton has appointments available for April 14, 16 and 20.

According to officials, all individuals age 16 and over are eligible, but those ages 16 and 17 will be required to have a parent or guardian sign paperwork and be present during the vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccine will be the one administered during this appointments.

“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine continues to prove quite effective and safe. It offers significant protection to not just the individual, but to their family, friends, coworkers, and the entire community,” says Bonnie Kolbe, Calumet County Public Health Officer.

Appointments can be signed up for online, starting on April 12, at 10:00 a.m. Officials say the vaccines are free to all individuals and no health insurance information is needed.

The second dose will be scheduled at the first appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt

High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls, boys advance

HS Football: De Pere ends Bay Port's 38-game conference win streak, full Friday highlights

One-on-one with Green Bay United state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Titans taking advantage of opportunities during spring

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach