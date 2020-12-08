Calumet County looks to ThedaCareMobile for new COVID-19 testing site

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – With the Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 testing sites ending, Calumet County has secured ThedaCareMobile to administer COVID-19 testing.

Starting, Thursday, Dec. 10, and the following Thursdays for the near future, Calumet County will be utilizing a new federal mobile testing asset being operated by ThedaCare.

This “self-swab” and appointment only registration process will operate at Christ the Rock Church Community Church from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The drive-through testing is free and available to any community member experiencing symptoms, possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19, or concerned about the chance of having the virus.

Individuals must pre-register online at doineedacovid19test.com.

Additional days and locations are being considered and may be added later.