Calumet County looks to ThedaCareMobile for new COVID-19 testing site

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – With the Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 testing sites ending, Calumet County has secured ThedaCareMobile to administer COVID-19 testing.
Starting, Thursday, Dec. 10, and the following Thursdays for the near future, Calumet County will be utilizing a new federal mobile testing asset being operated by ThedaCare.
This “self-swab” and appointment only registration process will operate at Christ the Rock Church Community Church from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.
The drive-through testing is free and available to any community member experiencing symptoms, possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19, or concerned about the chance of having the virus.
Individuals must pre-register online at doineedacovid19test.com.
Additional days and locations are being considered and may be added later.
