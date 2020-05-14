Calumet County reopening with restrictions

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County has announced it will be reopening with restrictions.

Local health officials from Calumet County are ordering the following restrictions for residents effective May 14 and lasting until a new local or statewide order is issued.

For more detailed information on all the restrictions and guidlines read the full release below:

For all essential government functions, they must continue to operate at the level determined by each local municipality and all employees shall comply with physical distancing and protective measure requirements.

For all healthcare and public health operations they must abide by physical distancing and protective measure requirements as well as abide by safe business practices.

For all stores that sell food and medicine including grocery stores, bakeries, pharmacies, farmers’

markets, and produce stands, they must close all seating intended for consuming food, cease any self-service operations of salad bars, beverage stations, and buffets, and prohibit food samples. They must all abide by physical distancing and protective measure requirements, and safe business practices.

Retail shopping establishments may open under the restrictions of limiting the number of individuals in a location, abiding by physical distancing, and using the protective measure requirements, as well as adhere to the safe business practices.

Restaurants may remain open with only offering outdoor seating in restaurants as well as curbside pick-up. Customers may enter the above establishments only for the purpose of ordering, pick-up, and paying for food or beverages or both, and food and drinks may not be consumed on the indoor premises.

Restaurants shall cease any self-service operations of salad bars, beverage stations, and buffets; and customers are prohibited from self-dispensing any unpackaged food or beverage.

Public and private K-I2 schools shall remain closed for pupil instruction and extracurricular activities for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, which ends in June 30. Schools may continue to facilitate distance or virtual learning.

Public and private higher educational institutions shall remain closed for pupil instruction and for extracurricular activities for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Institutions may continue to facilitate distance or virtual learning and perform critical research and essential functions as determined by the institution. Facilities may continue to be used for Essential Government Functions.

Long-term care facilities, congregate facilities, and hospitals. No outside visitors are permitted

in long-term care facilities, congregate facilities or hospitals. Healthcare providers from outside

agencies may continue to care for patients and residing in those facilities.

All individuals present in Calumet County using shared or outdoor spaces or any place other than their home or residence must comply with physical distancing and protective measure requirements.

