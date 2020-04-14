Closings
Camping prohibited on Marinette County-owned land, other outdoor recreation remains available with restrictions

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Marinette County officials have announced changes to its outdoor recreation plan due to the coronavirus public health emergency.

According to a Tuesday release, officials are asking those who do not own property in Marinette County, or do not live close enough to travel to the county for a day, to “reconsider visiting Marinette County at this time.”

Marinette County parks will open on May 1, but restrooms and playground facilities will remain closed for the safety of those using the facilities and those cleaning the facilities.

All camping, lodges, and cabins within the parks will remain closed until further notice. Anyone with a reservation may cancel the reservation without penalty and receive a refund for the reservation fee. If you do not cancel your reservation, county officials say you will receive a refund if the facility is closed at the time of your reservation.

While camping on Marinette County-owned forest lands is prohibited until further notice, all other activities allowed on county land are allowed at this time. Trails to waterfalls will remain open, as will county-owned boat landings.

All ATV/UTV trails will open on May 1, weather permitting. Marinette County says that many, if not all, of the businesses which support trail users are closed.

Those planning on visiting Marinette County are asked to:

  • Stay home (self-quarantine) if you’re not feeling well.
  • Return to your place of residence if you become ill.
  • Bring enough food and other supplies with you for the extent of your stay.
  • Limit your stops at gas stations and grocery stores while in the County.
  • Practice good hygiene by washing and sanitizing hands often.
  • Plan accordingly, public restroom facilities are limited.

Marinette County staff say they will continue to monitor the use of county properties. If it is determined that these properties are being improperly used or it becomes necessary to close these properties to have an impact on preventing the spread of coronavirus, additional closures may occur. If you are relocating to the area please bring enough food and supplies with you to allow you to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

