Catholic Mass will air on Local 5 in lieu of suspending public attendance due to the coronavirus

(WFRV) – The Diocese of Green Bay has suspended all public Mass indefinitely effective Friday, March 20 due to the coronavirus.
In lieu of the cancellation, Local 5 will be broadcasting a 30-minute Mass celebrated by Bishop Ricken each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on-air and online.
To watch Mass online, visit the link below. The stream will begin precisely at 10:30 a.m., so don’t be alarmed if you don’t see the feed prior to that time.
EVENT LIVESTREAM PAGE: www.wearegreenbay.com/live
