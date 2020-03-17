Catholic Mass will air on Local 5 in lieu of suspending public attendance due to the coronavirus

(WFRV) – The Diocese of Green Bay has suspended all public Mass indefinitely effective Friday, March 20 due to the coronavirus.

In lieu of the cancellation, Local 5 will be broadcasting a 30-minute Mass celebrated by Bishop Ricken each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on-air and online.

To watch Mass online, visit the link below. The stream will begin precisely at 10:30 a.m., so don’t be alarmed if you don’t see the feed prior to that time.

EVENT LIVESTREAM PAGE: www.wearegreenbay.com/live

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: