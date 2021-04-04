Catholic parishioners return to in-person Easter Sunday mass

GREEN BAY,Wis.(WFRV)- Catholic parishioners returned to in-person Easter Sunday mass, where there was a message to all in attendance, “don’t live in fear.” Bishop David Ricken presided over the hour-long service to a congregation of just over two hundred. This was the first Easter Mass since the pandemic began. During his homily, Bishop Ricken told the story of the women who went to Jesus’ tomb looking for him, but HE wasn’t there. “At dawn, the women went to the tomb, there was an angel who said to them, do not be afraid HE is not here, for he has risen,” said Ricken.

Bishop Ricken also acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic and how much fear so many people have been dealing with. “Jesus rose from the dead and HE said so many times himself be not afraid. Do not let fear take over your life. With this pandemic there was so much unknown in the beginning, when this first started over a year ago,” said Ricken.

“Easter Sunday is always a really joyful celebration and it’s really nice to be back after everything we’ve gone through over the last year,” said Lindsey Schwandt. Lindsey, her husband Rustin and their children have attended St. Frances Xavier Cathedral for about five years. They were happy to be back at mass. ” We all came together as a community, and we all did our parts which includes wearing a mask and social distancing,” said Rustin.

For the time being, if you would like to attend mass in-person you are asked to wear a mask and follow the social distancing guidelines. Some pews are roped off so allow for the proper distancing. Bishop Ricken says this is a great time to restart your faith as well. “We can all reconnect with God, with our faith life, with the Eucharist and with each other. For more information on the Green Bay Diocese click here.