Catholic schools will reopen in fall, says Diocese of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Catholic schools will open this fall for in-person classes, according to the Diocese of Green Bay.

“We are pleased to announce that we will be ‘open for business’ in grades PK3-12 for the 2020-2021 school year,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Todd Blahnik. “Our planning has been ongoing since the pandemic hit. Our schools have been developing a strategy to address student and faculty health and safety based on recommendations from the CDC, Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services, and County Health Departments. Our schools will be sharing plans with their community in greater detail as the summer unfolds.”

Catholic schools closed in late March under orders from the State of Wisconsin and the Department of Public Instruction.

“I cannot tell you how impressed and proud I am of how quickly our students, teachers, and parents were able to switch gears and embrace this new learning situation,” said Bishop David L. Ricken. “This is a testament to the exceptional learning experience we provide in Catholic schools throughout the diocese. I am fully behind our leadership in their recommendation to begin in-person class when school opens this fall.”

In early June, Bishop Ricken announced that public Masses could resume with moderate limits. In late June, DPI released its plan to reopen schools for the fall.

