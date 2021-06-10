CDC awards Wisconsin DHS over $30M in funding to address COVID-19 health disparities

(WFRV) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the City of Milwaukee Health Department over 30,000,000 to address COVID-19 related health disparities.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, $33,824,278 was awarded to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the City of Milwaukee Health Department to improve the health status in communities that are underserved and adversely affected by COVID-19 in order to improve health equity.

Officials say the funding was part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment and is the CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States. “These grants demonstrate our steadfast commitment to keeping equity at the center of everything we do,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “They are an important step in our unwavering efforts to strengthen our communities’ readiness for public health emergencies—and to helping everyone in America have equal opportunities for health.”

Health officials state that the intended outcomes for these grants are as follow:

Reduce COVID-19-related health disparities.

Improve and increase testing and contact tracing among populations that are at higher risk and are underserved, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural communities.

Improve state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services to prevent and control COVID-19 infection.

“The pandemic has laid bare longstanding health inequities, and health departments are on the front line of efforts to address those inequities,” said José T. Montero, M.D., Director of CDC’s Center for State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Support. “These grants will provide these health departments with much-needed support to address disparities in communities that need it most.”

The state, local, and territorial health departments receiving the grants can be found here.