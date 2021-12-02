CDC investigating second confirmed case of omicron variant in U.S.

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

(WFRV)- The CDC released information detailing an investigation underway to confirm another positive COVID-19 case of the Omicron variant.

The health organization is working with both the Minnesota Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene on this investigation.

According to the release, a Minnesota resident presented symptoms, though minor, around November 22th and then proceed to get tested for the virus on November 24th. The individual has fully recovered as of today.

Before these symptoms appeared, the individual had recently traveled to New York City to attend an Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center on November 19th through November 21st.

CDC Director Doctor Rochelle Walensky released a statement explaining what steps the CDC has been taking to gear up for the potential of this variant appearing in the U.S., working alongside both National and Global health partners. Doctor Rochelle elaborates on how much better off the Department is for this variant saying, “CDC has expanded its capacity for genomic sequencing… and we have more tools to fight the variant than we had at this time last year from vaccines to boosters to the prevention strategies…”

This case would make the second confirmed case of the omicron variant in the U.S., this first detected in California.