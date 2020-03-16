1  of  15
Closings
Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Elite Sports Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools Moravian Church Green Bay Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Princeton Public and Parochial Syble Hopp School Thompson Center on Lourdes Tri-County Schools - Plainfield Union Congregational United Church -GB Wittenberg-Birnamwood Schools

CDC recommends cancelling or postponing events with 50 people or more for 8 weeks

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Officials with the CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

The CDC confirmed Sunday that large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. The spread comes directly from travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to the CDC report, examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

The recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"