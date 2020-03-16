Celebrate De Pere cancels 30th annual event

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Celebrate De Pere 2020 has canceled its Memorial Day weekend celebration due to current concerns regarding the coronavirus.

“The Board of Directors of Celebrate DePere has been actively planning the 30th annual event for many months now and we are currently faced with the realization that we can not achieve our primary mission, which is to ensure that all attendees stay safe. Please remember that the true meaning of Memorial Day is to honor all our veterans past and present who have served to make this great nation what it is today: the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. God Bless America,” said a Monday morning Facebook post from the event.

