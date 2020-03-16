1  of  22
Closings
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Celebrate De Pere cancels 30th annual event

Coronavirus

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Celebrate De Pere 2020 has canceled its Memorial Day weekend celebration due to current concerns regarding the coronavirus.

“The Board of Directors of Celebrate DePere has been actively planning the 30th annual event for many months now and we are currently faced with the realization that we can not achieve our primary mission, which is to ensure that all attendees stay safe. Please remember that the true meaning of Memorial Day is to honor all our veterans past and present who have served to make this great nation what it is today: the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. God Bless America,” said a Monday morning Facebook post from the event.

Celebrate De Pere joins a growing list of area events and organizations that have been postponed, canceled or closed. For the latest, click below:

THE LATEST: Which Wisconsin events have been postponed, changed due to coronavirus?

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

