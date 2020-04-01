Cellcom Green Bay Marathon going virtual due to coronavirus pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon have announced they are converting the 2020 race weekend into a virtual event in order to keep participants safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we all collectively fight the coronavirus pandemic, we believe this is the only responsible way for us to hold the event,” race organizers said Tuesday.

Participants who registered for the May marathon, half-marathon, relay, 5K, or kids’ run will be able to complete a virtual run, receive their bib, medal, and t-shirt, and carry out the miles on their own. Cellcom Green Bay Marathon organizers say those who do not wish to participate in the virtual run can defer their entry to the 2021 Cellcom Green Bay Marathon.

For more details and instructions on your 2020 race options, visit the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon website.

