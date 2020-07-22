Cheesesteak Rebellion temporarily closes after employee tests for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay restaurant is temporarily closing after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Cheesesteak Rebellion announced the temporary closure Tuesday evening.

The restaurant will remain closed until all of its employees have been tested and receive negative results, according to the announcement.

“The last thing we want is to run the risk of infecting ourselves or anyone else,” Cheesesteak Rebellion said in a Facebook post. “We truly appreciate your understanding and support and we look forward to being back next week with all health employees.”

