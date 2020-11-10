Chicago continues requiring those arriving from Wisconsin, other states to quarantine for 14 days amid high infection rates

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Chicago Department of Public Health updated its COVID-19 travel order Tuesday, offering testing and social distancing as an alternative for anyone arriving from states considered “high-risk” for COVID-19 but with infection rates below those reported in the city.

An Emergency Travel Order first issued in July required anyone arriving from a state with a 7-day average of more than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents to self-quarantine for 14 days. The travel order includes 43 states as of Tuesday.

But infection rates in Chicago are now above its “high-risk” threshold, with the City reporting a 7-day average of about 60 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

The CDPH introduced a new “tiered” system Tuesday which allows anyone arriving from states with rates above Chicago’s warning level but below those reported by the city itself (labeled “Orange” states) to avoid self-quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19.

Travelers must have tested negative no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival and have proof of negative results, and are still advised to avoid gatherings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Starting Friday, states which still require a 14-day self-quarantine after arrival include: Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Those under the “Orange” tier in the City’s order include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma

Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia.

With infection rates rising across the U.S., only seven states are not included in the City’s travel order.

Wisconsin was added to Chicago’s travel order in late September for the second time.

