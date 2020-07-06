Chicago’s mandatory travel quarantine for visitors from 15 states begins July 6

Travelers wear protective mask as they walk through in terminal 5 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Some people who arrive in Chicago from out of state may face a 14-day quarantine. That includes local residents who visited states with new spikes in coronavirus cases.

Over the weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a public health order mandating the quarantine, starting Monday morning, for people arriving from 15 states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

She hasn’t said how it’ll be enforced, but fines could reach $500 a day.

While Chicago and Illinois have seen declines in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, other parts of the country are seeing a surge in new cases and the country overall is setting new highs for daily COVID-19 cases. Officials cited New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut as states that have decided to take the same approach.

