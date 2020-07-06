Chicago’s mandatory travel quarantine for visitors from 15 states begins July 6

Coronavirus

by: Judy Wang

Posted: / Updated:

Travelers wear protective mask as they walk through in terminal 5 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Some people who arrive in Chicago from out of state may face a 14-day quarantine. That includes local residents who visited states with new spikes in coronavirus cases.

Over the weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a public health order mandating the quarantine, starting Monday morning, for people arriving from 15 states:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

She hasn’t said how it’ll be enforced, but fines could reach $500 a day.

While Chicago and Illinois have seen declines in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, other parts of the country are seeing a surge in new cases and the country overall is setting new highs for daily COVID-19 cases. Officials cited New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut as states that have decided to take the same approach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

