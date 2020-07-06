Chicago’s mandatory travel quarantine for visitors from 15 states begins July 6

CHICAGO (WGN) — Some people who arrive in Chicago from out of state may face a 14-day quarantine. That includes local residents who visited states with new spikes in coronavirus cases.
Over the weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a public health order mandating the quarantine, starting Monday morning, for people arriving from 15 states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
She hasn’t said how it’ll be enforced, but fines could reach $500 a day.
While Chicago and Illinois have seen declines in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, other parts of the country are seeing a surge in new cases and the country overall is setting new highs for daily COVID-19 cases. Officials cited New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut as states that have decided to take the same approach.
