Children’s Wisconsin doctor tests positive for coronavirus

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A doctor at Children’s Wisconsin – Milwaukee Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Children’s Wisconsin, the doctor was exposed to an individual who later tested positive for coronavirus. The exposure reportedly happened during domestic travel outside of Wisconsin prior to travel restrictions. Upon returning to Wisconsin, the doctor reportedly experienced no symptoms but learned they were exposed and immediately self-quarantined and requested testing.

The exposure happened about seven days before diagnosis.

Now, the Infection Prevention team at Children’s Wisconsin has identified and contacted all patient families with exposure to the diagnosed doctor. According to Children’s Wisconsin, if you have not been contacted, there is nothing you need to do at this time.

Children’s Hospital had previously canceled all non-time-sensitive surgeries and procedures, limited visitors, instituted screening at touchpoints, and created new infection control procedures throughout the system.

