Wisconsin’s first suspected cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in kids reported

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Children’s Wisconsin says it has identified the first suspected cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, in Wisconsin. These cases have been reported to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

According to Children’s Wisconsin, MIS-C is a new and rare inflammatory response that causes swelling in different organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. MIS-C has been seen in some kids who have been infected by or exposed to COVID-19 and can present with many different symptoms, including a persistent high fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, swelling of the hands and feet, and red eyes and tongue. Most kids diagnosed with MIS-C have recovered with brief hospital stays (in some cases no hospitalization was required).

Children’s Wisconsin adds that when MIS-C was first identified globally and in the United States in late April and early May, they created a multidisciplinary team to help identify and treat kids with suspected MIS-C. This team includes pediatric experts from critical care, infectious disease, hospital medicine, immunology, emergency medicine, rheumatology, hematology, cardiology, and primary care.

