Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

Wisconsin’s first suspected cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in kids reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Children’s Wisconsin says it has identified the first suspected cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, in Wisconsin. These cases have been reported to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to Children’s Wisconsin, MIS-C is a new and rare inflammatory response that causes swelling in different organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. MIS-C has been seen in some kids who have been infected by or exposed to COVID-19 and can present with many different symptoms, including a persistent high fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, swelling of the hands and feet, and red eyes and tongue. Most kids diagnosed with MIS-C have recovered with brief hospital stays (in some cases no hospitalization was required).

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Children’s Wisconsin adds that when MIS-C was first identified globally and in the United States in late April and early May, they created a multidisciplinary team to help identify and treat kids with suspected MIS-C. This team includes pediatric experts from critical care, infectious disease, hospital medicine, immunology, emergency medicine, rheumatology, hematology, cardiology, and primary care.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"